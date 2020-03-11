Health officials put coronavirus into perspective

On Wednesday many people at Costco were panicking picking up items after the state of emergency Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Tuesday.

Dr. Dale Jackson of Sparrow hospital says that you don't need to do that.

"Stocking up your refrigerator and all that stuff we normally do when cold and flu season is coming," said Dr. Dale Jackson, D.O., M.P.H. - Sparrow Hospital Director of EMS and Preparedness.

"That's OK anything beyond that we're not expecting an apocalypse," added Dr. Jackson.

Mental health therapist Elizabeth Allen says to not let this pandemic hurt your mental health.

"Really just focusing on one or two trusted resources," said Allen.

"It becomes -- it's easy to become obsessed with finding out what's happening in Italy and someone's cousin lives in Italy and what happened to them? You can sort of begin to live your life as if you have coronavirus," added Allen.

Allen says she's been telling her clients it's natural to be afraid and to have anxiety about the virus - but it is not the only option.

"I do have a number of clients who are going home now - they are Michigan State students so we made a plan. Having that safety plan in place for what you're going to do when those anxious thoughts those intrusive thoughts come in," said Allen.

As of Wednesday there are 3 people being tested for coronavirus in Ingham county.

There are two confirmed cases in Michigan.

