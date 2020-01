Fire investigators are looking to see what caused an overnight fire in Delta Township.

It happened just before 10:30 on Monday night at a pallet company on Sanders Road and Millett Highway.

Some pallets were destroyed during the fire.

Fire officials with say no one was hurt.

Actually, this is the second fire at the building in a year.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

