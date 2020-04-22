Officials find makeshift morgue near Detroit

State Health Officials say they've found 50 bodies inside a makeshift morgue near Detroit.

Wayne County Health Inspectors say they received reports about bodies being inappropriately stored at Beaumont Wayne Hospital.

When they tried to check it out Tuesday, they were turned away and told they needed a warrant.

After several phone calls, Health Inspectors and Wayne County Deputies were allowed in the property.

A county spokesperson says they found the bodies stored in a vacant building.

Copyright 2020 NBC and WILX. All rights reserved.