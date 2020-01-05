Officials extend comment period on Kalamazoo River cleanup

Federal officials are giving the public more time to comment on a proposed settlement with one of the companies responsible for polluting the Kalamazoo River in Michigan.

The Environmental Protection Agency and the Justice Department announced the deal last month.

It calls for NCR Corp. to pay $245 million to continue a cleanup that began more than 20 years ago.

The settlement filed in federal court includes a public comment period that was scheduled to end Jan. 16.

But in a notice scheduled for publication Monday, the Justice Department says it will be extended to Feb. 18.

