Officials confirm 43,754 positive cases, 4,049 deaths from COVID-19

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed Sunday that 43,754 people have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state. The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,049. Both totals are up from Saturday, with Michigan seeing 547 new cases and 29 new deaths from the virus.

Ingham County reported nine new cases and no new deaths Sunday. Eaton and Clinton Counties reported no new cases or deaths.

Jackson County again reported a decrease in the amount of confirmed cases, from 364 to 361. No new deaths were reported. This follows a decrease in cases from Friday, when officials reported 384 cases. Officials have not responded to a request for comment on the matter.

The Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) also saw a slight increase in new cases after a jump of almost 300 from Friday to Saturday. MDOC reported an increase of 19 cases and no new deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 1844 and the death toll to 42.

