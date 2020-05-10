Officials: 47,138 positive cases, 4,551 deaths from COVID-19 in MI

State officials announced updated coronavirus (COVID-19) statistics Sunday. 47,138 positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Michigan, along with 4,551 deaths. 25 new deaths were reported from Saturday to Sunday, along with 382 new cases.

Ingham County reported four new cases of the virus, bringing the county's total to 579. Jackson County reported 393 total cases, up four from the day before. Clinton County reported one less case, bringing its total down to 126. Eaton County reported no new deaths Sunday, after reporting a decrease in the amount of total positive cases Saturday, dropping from 152 to 150. Officials have not responded to a request for comment on the decreases reported in Clinton and Eaton Counties.

None of these counties saw a rise in deaths Sunday. The Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) reported two new cases to bring it's total to 2,138 positive cases, and reported one new death. MDOC has reported 51 deaths as a result of the virus so far.

