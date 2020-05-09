Officials: 22,686 people in Michigan have recovered from COVID-19

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed Saturday that 22,686 people have recovered from the coronavirus (COVID-19) since the outbreak started. Officials also reported that the state saw 430 new cases and 130 new deaths from COVID-19 on Friday. The state has reported 46,756 positive cases of the coronavirus, and the overall death toll stands at 4,526 overall.

Ingham County reported 12 new cases of the virus, bringing the county's total to 575. Jackson County reported 389 total cases, up eight from the day before. Clinton County reported one new case, bringing its total to 127. Eaton County reported a decrease in the amount of total positive cases, dropping from 152 to 150. Officials have not responded to a request for comment on the matter.

The only one of these counties to see a rise in deaths was Jackson County, reporting one new death for a total of 26. The Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) reported 12 new cases to bring it's total to 2136 positive cases, but reported no new deaths. MDOC has reported 50 deaths as a result of the virus so far.

