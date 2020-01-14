Official: Pond-like water runoff at Red Cedar Project site won’t delay progress

Last week’s persistent rain has created pond-like conditions at the construction site for a $275 million development project in Lansing.

But officials don’t expect delays for what’s called Red Cedar Renaissance, located where the Red Cedar Golf Course once operated.

It’s located 203 S. Clippert Street on the eastern edge of Lansing, adjacent to the City of East Lansing.

When construction started last fall, crews dug several feet into the ground on purpose so water runoff from the construction site will stay contained and not pollute the Red Cedar River, Ingham County Drain Commissioner Patrick Lindemann said.

“There are no problems there at all,” Lindemann said. “They are ahead of schedule a little bit.”

Lindemann said the construction plan calls for the water to eventually be removed so it doesn’t pollute the river. He said no untreated water will be put into the river.

Red Cedar Renaissance is a six-building development spanning 35.5 acres that’s expected to include 1,100 beds of student housing, 150 market-rate apartments, two hotels and an assisted living and memory-care facility.

Plans also call for restaurants, retail space and a public park with an amphitheater that’s accessible to the Lansing River Trail.

The project is led by Lansing developer Joel Ferguson and businessman Frank Kass of Columbus, Ohio.

It’s expected to be built in several phases over the next four years, according to the project’s website.

Crews have installed about a third of the storm pipes needed for the development and foundations for the project’s first phase, Lindemann said.

“They can do pretty much anything (right now) as long as they don’t create a soil erosion problem,” Lindemann said.

Lindemann said some of the project’s student housing and parking lots should be completed in about a year.

Work on the project is expected to coincide with Lindemann’s work to improve the Montgomery Drain. This is a drainage district that includes the former golf course, Frandor shopping center and a residential area north of Frandor.

Lindemann said about $1.6 million in drain improvements are underway and the total project is estimated at about $50 million. He estimates the drain project and related sanitary work is expected to take more than two years to complete.

The development will include housing, hotels and retail space and is scheduled to be finished in the fall of 2022.

