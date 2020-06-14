Officers befriend boy with cancer

A boy battling cancer in Arkansas has built a special bond with a police officer.

For the last year and a half, four-year-old AJ and his mom Katrina have not let a cancer diagnosis get them down, and it certainly wasn’t going to stop them from participating in protests from afar, AJ's mom said.

“I was like, you know what? You don’t have to be in front of a big crowd to voice your opinion," said Katrina Morris. "I said let’s just let my son voice his opinion in his own way, and I explained to him what he was doing.”

UCA Police officer Christopher Vasquez was on patrol and noticed AJ and his mom and decided to stop by. It was an instant connection.

“AJ ran up to me and gave me a big ol' hug," said Vasquez. "Man, holding in the waterworks was hard because he’s just so pure and gave so freely with his love. It made my heart feel so happy.”

To share that love, Vasquez called to see if other officers also wanted to meet AJ, and they were met with open arms.

“It was a feeling of relief knowing that not everybody hates us, not everyone sees us as bad people and they still want to get to know us and especially kids want to be seen with us," said Officer Kaitlyn Weber.

“Not everybody is going to be the same," Vasquez said. "Not everybody is going to like each other. That’s the realistic part of life. But we can at least try.”

"At the end of the day, there’s still good police officers out there. I don’t want to call out everyone, and this is a prime example of good people,” said Morris.

“I hope when he sees cops of a different color or of a different height, different shape, different size, whatever," he said. "I hope he remembers, 'Hey, they’re our friends. We’re all human. We all bleed the same color,'” said Vasquez.

