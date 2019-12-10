Officer uses sign language to help deaf woman at California DMV, pays for new ID

What started as a disturbance call at a Department of Motor Vehicles office turned into a heartwarming exchange between a California Highway Patrol officer and a deaf woman.

Officer Parra Rodriguez can be seen using American Sign Language in a video released by CHP to help the woman complete the application for an ID card. (Source: California Highway Patrol - Central Los Angeles)

When Officer Parra Rodriguez arrived at the DMV, he realized the “call was simply due to a language barrier,” CHP said in a Facebook post.

Rodriguez can be seen using American Sign Language to help the woman complete the application for an ID card in a video released by CHP.

When she came up short for the fee, the officer picked up the cost for her.

