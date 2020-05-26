BREAKING NEWS: Officer wounded and suspect dead after shootout in Lansing

Early Wednesday morning the Lansing Police Department released information regarding their investigation into an officer involved shooting that left one man dead and an officer wounded.

Police say they were directed to a residence on the 900 block of N. Walnut at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

They were responding to a report that a male had fired a firearm and was involved in an active domestic assault.

At the time News 10 was informed that police believed a woman in the home was assaulted by the suspect.

Lansing Police Department's Director of Public Information, in his release, says that preliminary information indicates that upon the arrival of police, officers made verbal contact with a male suspect while they were outside of the residence and began to negotiate with the subject who remained inside the residence.

He goes on to say that within a short time period, the male subject exited the residence with a firearm and began to shoot at police officers.

One officer was struck by the subject’s gunfire.

Other officers, on the scene, returned fire striking the subject.

The subject was a 37-year-old Lansing man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police officer struck by gun fire is a seven-year police veteran.

He was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

A total of six police officers were involved with this incident and have been placed on administrative leave.

The Lansing Police Department says this is consistent with departmental policy and procedure.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) will be conducting the shooting investigation.

This is also consistent with departmental policy and procedure.

We are told after the MSP criminal investigation is completed a departmental internal investigation will be initiated.

Lansing Police stated the investigation is in the preliminary stages.

The department adds the MSP will provide additional updates and information.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

