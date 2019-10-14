Office for 3 local cemeteries could be headed to new location

The office for three local cemeteries could be heading to a new location.

The office handles Mt. Hope Cemetery, Evergreen Cemetery and North Cemetery.

Lansing city officials say they're planning to move those operations to the Foster Community Center in November. They say it's all part of consolidating services.

However, other people are not in favor of the relocation.

"People just expect that this is where they're coming when they have questions or when they need to make arrangements. They don't expect when they come here to find a note on the door saying 'oh you have to turn around go back to your car and drive two miles over to Fosters Center, to get up to the second floor and deal with somebody in a cramped little office with no privacy,'" Loretta Stanaway, a member of Friends of Lansing's Historic Cemeteries, said.

She said she will be at Monday night's city council meeting to protest the cemetery office move.

