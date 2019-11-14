October foreclosures rise

Foreclosures on the rise.

Attom Data Solutions is out with new data that found foreclosure filings in October rose 13% over September, but foreclosures are down compared to October of last year...

Lenders repossessed 13-thousand properties last month, hitting the highest point in total number of completed foreclosures in 2019.

States with the highest foreclosure rates were New jersey, Illinois, and Maryland.

