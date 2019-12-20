Obamacare sign-ups steady as debate persists over its future

Preliminary numbers from the government show more than 8 million people have signed up for coverage next year under former President Barack Obama's health care law.

Friday's numbers demonstrate continued demand for the program amid ongoing uncertainty over its future.

The report doesn't include states running their own enrollment, so the national total will be higher when it's announced next year.

The sign-up snapshot follows a federal appeals court decision that declared part of the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional.

That cast a shadow over other key elements of the statute and guaranteed “Obamacare” will be part of the 2020 election debate.

