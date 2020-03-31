Oakland County Sheriff's Office investigates inmate death at county jail

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating after an inmate was found hanging in her cell at the Oakland County Jail.

Police said the woman was found in her cell during normal rounds around 9:30 p.m. on March 28. Police said she was cut down from a towel rack and CPR was performed.

Police said the inmate was transported by Star EMS to McLaren Oakland where she was pronounced dead at 10:02 p.m.

Police said the inmate had been checked at 9:08 p.m. by a deputy who was doing rounds. Police the woman was checked again 18 minutes later when she was found to be hanging in the cell by a bedsheet.

Police said the inmate hadn't been on any active suicide watch and there was no indication of any suicidal ideations.

The inmate was a 45-year-old female from Waterford Township and had been in custody at the Oakland County Jail since March 17, according to police.

Police said the inmate had been waiting for a court date on a charge of credit card fraud.

Police said the cause of death was ruled as suicide by hanging and the incident is under investigation.

