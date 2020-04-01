Oakland Co police chase ends after dramatic crash

A police chase in Oakland County ended dramatically Wednesday.

Officials say the vehicle reached a speed of more than 100 miles per hour as it was fleeing Michigan State Police Troopers through several towns just north of Detroit.

The chase ended when the driver lost control of the vehicle, it then spun out of control and hit a tree.

Both the driver and a passenger were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

