Nursing homes eye visitors -- if virus testing if expanded

The leader of a nursing home group says expanded coronavirus testing is crucial to reopening the facilities to visitors, saying Michigan may be close to relaxing restrictions in a phased way.

Melissa Samuel, president and CEO of the Health Care Association of Michigan, told lawmakers Tuesday that some initial “baseline” testing of all residents and staff is underway with help from the Michigan National Guard.

But it is not complete, and there is not yet resolution on how to pay for ongoing testing or its frequency. Samuel says nursing homes recognize the difficulties of visitation prohibitions for family and residents.

