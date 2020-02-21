Now you can have that fresh McDonald's smell at home

You can now come home to the aroma of a McDonald's quarter pounder with cheese because the fast food chain has announced a line of candles.

It's a candle set that includes a bun, ketchup, pickle, cheese, onion and beef smelling votive. (Source WILX)

You can burn them individually -- or all at once for the ultimate experience.

The set isn't for sale yet, but you can check them out on their website now.

