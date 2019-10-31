November 1st marks the start of "Mo-vember"

You might have heard of "No Shave November," which is the idea of not shaving or grooming hair to start a conversation about cancer, according to No Shave.org. Well, "Mo-vember" has a similar concept.

"Mo-vember" is an organization that advocates on behalf on men's health, according to their website.

The idea behind Movember is to grow a mustache to support men's overall health in a range of various areas including tackling prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention, according to the website.

The organization states that globally on average, men die six years earlier than women for largely preventable reasons.

In terms of mental health, the organization said it views mental health through a male lens by focusing on early intervention, engaging men and working to their strengths.

By 2030, Movember said it aims to reduce the rate of male suicide by 25%. The group said men account for 75% of all suicides.

When it comes to cancers that impact men, like testicular and prostate, the organization said those rates have only increased in men.

In fact, the organization said unchecked, prostate cancer rates will double over the next 15 years and testicular cancer rates have already doubled in the last 50 years.

You can take part in the cause by growing a mustache, or taking part in "Move for Movember," which has a goal of running or walking 60 miles over the course of the month.

The 60 miles represents the 60 men lost each hour across the world, according to the organization.

For more information about Movember, or how to get involved click here.

