Notre Dame: Fall semester to begin on campus Aug. 10

In a post on its website, the University of Notre Dame said it will be welcoming students back for the fall 2020 semester on campus.

The university said it will be welcoming students back to campus the week of Aug. 10, which is two weeks earlier than previously scheduled.

The university said it will forgo its previously scheduled fall break in October, ending the semester before Thanksgiving.

The announcement was made by President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C. in letters sent to the campus community.

The university said it sent students home in mid-March as part of its response to the coronavirus pandemic in addition to canceling academic and other programing through July 6.

The university said after speaking with experts on the faculty, members of infectious disease departments at various institutions, a team of medical specialists from Cleveland Clinic and Dr. Mark Fox from the St. Joseph Department of health, to develop a plan to keep students, staff and faculty safe.

"The plan, conceived for students, faculty and staff, will include comprehensive testing for COVID-19, contact tracing, quarantine and isolation protocols, social distancing and mask requirements, and enhanced cleaning of all campus spaces," according to the university's website.

Additionally, as part of the plan, the university said it has located facilities to isolate students who test positive and quarantine students who have been in close contact.

The University of Notre Dame said it will maintain testing, contact tracing and quarantine/isolation protocols throughout the semester/as long as necessary.

