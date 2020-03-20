Not toilet paper? Don't flush it, officials say

Only toilet paper should be flushed down the toilet.

The reminder comes Friday from the Southern Clinton County Municipal Utilities Authority as people have purchased items such as "flushable" wipes, rags, and paper towel to keep their surfaces clean amid the coronavirus pandemic and flushing them.

Flushing these items could lead to sewage backups in homes and disruptions of processes at sanitary sewer plants such as plugging pumps.

"These items do not breakdown and will eventually cause issues in the sanitary sewers," a news release stated. "This could then create backups

into homes, which is the last thing anyone wants to deal with right now."

Other products have been found to clog pipes and pumps after being flushed including cotton swabs, dental floss, paper towels, and hair.

"Instead, please place these items in a trash can," the organization said.

Additional items not to flush are:

• Baby wipes, disinfectant wipes, moist wipes;

• Diapers (cloth, disposable, "flushable");

• Sanitary napkins, tampons, condoms, or any non-organic material;

• Fats, oils, and grease;

• Dental floss and cotton balls;

• “toilet bowl scrub pads;

• Napkins (paper or cloth), paper towels, facial tissues;

• Seeds, peelings, egg shells, nutshells, and coffee grounds;

• Bandages and bandage wrappings;

• Clothing, wash cloths, towels, rags (any cloth item);

• Plastic of any kind;

• Medicines/pharmaceuticals (put original containers in a plastic zip-lock bag, throw

the bag in the trash or take to a recycling, drop-off, or household hazardous waste

collection); and

• Harmful chemicals such as solvent-based glue, paint, strippers, wood preservatives,

nail polish, antifreeze, engine cleaners/degreasers, gasoline, motor oil, fertilizers,

pesticides, and pool/spa chemicals.

