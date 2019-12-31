Not enough snow to tube at Hawk Island Park

It may take a while for crews to reopen a popular snow tubing hill in south Lansing.

Despite snow on the ground Tuesday afternoon in the Lansing area, the Ingham County Parks Department said it needs more time to accommodate thrill-seekers.

“Due to the warmup and rain over the last week, we currently do not have enough man-made snow to safely open the tubing hill,” the department’s Facebook post said Tuesday.

Hawk Island Park, 1601 E. Cavanaugh Road, has a tubing hill that’s typically open from late December to March.

For those eager to tube soon, they should check on the hill’s availability on daily basis. You can call 517-676-2233 for more information.

They can also get daily updates on the department’s website.

Admission to the tubing hill is $10 per person (adults and children) for a two-hour session. Tubes are provided by the park at the hill.

Groups of at least four people get a discounted rate of $8 per person.

The park accepts cash, checks and credit cards for payment.

The tubing hill’s normal hours – weather permitting – are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

If the weather conditions are favorable, the tubing hill’s holiday hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 20 (Martin Luther King Day) and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 17 (Presidents’ Day).

The park’s website indicates the tubing hill is closed every other holiday that falls during the winter months.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

