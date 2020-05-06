Not as many sexually active teens

Fewer teens in the U.S., especially boys, are having sex.

That's according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control.

It shows the percentage of male teens who have ever been sexually active dropped by 17% between 2002 and 2017.

In fact, males and females now have similar odds of having had sex.

The study also showed the majority of teens used contraception.

The study was led by researchers at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.

