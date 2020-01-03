Not a typical college experience

You may have seen some of their pictures and videos on the internet. Roxy and Remi have helped former Michigan State defensive back Josh Butler cope with tragedy.

"You know I just pretty much want to be the light to those who need help because it is a tough time when you lose somebody in your life," Butler said.

During his time in East Lansing, Butler suffered the losses of both his mother and father. In a moment seen by many around the country, Butler walked out of the Spartan Stadium tunnel on Senior Day flanked by his two favorite companions.

"Coach D let it happen. I asked if I could bring them on the field for Senior Day considering that both of my parents had passed. He knows how important that both Roxy and Remi were to me and he just allowed me to do so. It was an amazing feeling, they were happy to be there. You could tell they were really excited. They just felt like running the whole field. It was just a dream come true," Butler said.

Butler has become a fan favorite for the Green and White Faithful, and while he hopes his fans can cheer him on at the next level, he has plans for after football as well. His videos with Roxy and Remi aren't just a hobby, he's hoping to make his love for creative video into a career.

"A movie director," Butler said. "You know they make a lot of money. It's probably stressful out in Hollywood and everything, but I have been applying, hopefully I hear back from people, but you know I am, you know, looking forward to doing videography and everything for movies and TV shows as well," Butler said.

The next time you see Butler will likely be on the big screen, whether it's playing in the NFL, or his movies that he hopes to direct. Either way, his pups will be by his side.

Butler graduated from Michigan State with a master's in media and information last month.

