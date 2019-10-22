Norway police open fire on man who reportedly drove stolen ambulance into crowd

At least two people were injured Tuesday in Norway’s capital city of Oslo, struck by an ambulance stolen by an armed man who was injured when police opened fire to stop him.

Police said those struck by the ambulance included a woman with a stroller and an elderly couple. The woman and her baby were taken to a hospital.

"We are in control of the ambulance that was stolen," Oslo police tweeted. "Shots were fired to stop him. He is not in critical condition."

Police also said that they were looking for a woman who may have been involved in the incident in north Oslo.

Anders Bayer, a spokesman for Oslo University Hospital, confirmed to Norwegian news agency NTB that the ambulance was stolen by an armed person. Three employees on the vehicle when it was stolen were unharmed, Bayer added.

The Aftenposten newspaper published a photo showing a man, wearing green trousers lying next to the vehicle surrounded by police officers. Another photo in the daily showed a handcuffed man, flanked by police, walking toward an ambulance stretcher.

A witness told the newspaper — one of Norway's largest — that he saw "the ambulance driving at high speed toward me ... and right behind a police car."

“I heard several shots,” Omar Khatujev told Aftenposten.

