Northwest's Marching Band gets all students involved

For this edition of Schools Rule, WILX News 10 is highlighting a high school band program who is making sure every student can get involved.

Northwest High School's Marching Band gets to play to elementary school students to give them a taste of what's to come.

"it is a really big adrenaline rush, like when we're lining up to run on and then in front of everyone," explained David Zielinksi, a senior. "Once you're by the door and you're waiting to get out there it's just like, 'Alright let's go, let's go let's go' and you just get really excited."

It isn't hard to get excited when your school gym is filled with the sound of a marching band.

Northwest's Marching Band is called the Marching Mounties and they play their show to elementary school students.

"It's cool to come from being a person looking up to these guys to becoming these guys and looking down at them, and being the older people instead of the younger people," said Zielinksi.

"The people are there to see you as a band and it's just like a team effort and it's just a really good feeling," said Andrea Leach-King, a senior.

Northwest starts most of their band programs in middle school and Zielinski and Leach-King say once they saw the marching band perform for their class, they were hooked.

"The first time we walked in we saw everyone standing there, I thought it was really cool," said Zielinski. "And then when we saw them actually play, I thought it was even cooler."

"I would say if you even have a little bit of interest in it just go for it and they'll help you," said Leach-King. "If you're even slightly interested just do it."

Northwest has a variety of band programs, including the Marching Band, the Jazz band and Concert band.

