Northwest High School choir one of eight invited to perform at WMU

In this edition of Schools Rule, WILX News 10 is highlighting a high school choir and fine arts program.

Northwest High School is taking their talents to the state level by performing at Western Michigan University. They are one of only eight schools in the state invited to do so.

The American Choral Director's Association is a state-wide conference where choirs-including high schools, churches and universities-are invited to attend.

Vocal Dimension is a select chamber group. They are one of five choirs at Northwest High School.

"Music is for many people a family, a safe place," said Charis Cumings, a senior and Soprano with Vocal Dimension.

The singers in Vocal Dimension audition for the group. That audition secures them a spot in the choir, but with that spot comes lots of hard work.

"It helped me fit in more," said Matthew Niemi, a senior who sings Bass for Vocal Dimension. "With out the music programs in general I don't even know where I'd be today."

"We're very lucky and we're very fortunate that we're supported by our administration and the student body," said Matthew Snell, the Director of Choirs at Northwest High School. "They encourage it and the kids work hard."

Mr. Snell has submitted three years worth of his choir's work to the American Choral Director's Association (ACDA). It's a showcase of choirs from around the state, including high schools, churches and even universities.

Northwest High School's Vocal Dimension is one of the choirs invited, and the invitation is a prestigious one.

"You have to be able to build that repertoire and those relationships with each other while making this high level of music," said Mr. Snell. "We're a family and we support each other no matter whose successes are going.

"Art is everything, right? We start with that and every culture has it, it's at our core of who we are as people," he continued.

"We feed off of each other," said Charis. "The audience brings energy to the group, the group gives energy to the audience."

Vocal Dimension also had to work over the summer to prepare.