There's about a month left to enjoy the Northern Trail Dog Park in East Lansing this year.

The park, which is located at 6400 Abbot Rd, will close for the winter season starting December 2nd and reopen April 13th of next year, weather permitting.

The dog park is closing in order to prevent wear and tear, which is what happened over the past winter season.

Signs are going up soon to remind people of the closure.

