North Grand River Avenue to close Monday

If you drive along north Grand River Avenue, you'll need to find an alternate route next week.

The City of Lansing Public Service Department said north Grand River Avenue will be closed to all traffic at the Grand River Bridge for water main and sewer construction beginning Monday, June 22.

The public service department said the work is expected to be finished by Wednesday, July 22.

Access to businesses next to the construction zone will be maintained through the closure and the following detours have been posted:

Northbound Detour:

· East on E. Grand River Avenue to Turner Street

· North on Turner Street to North Street

· West on North Street to N. Grand River Avenue / Bus. 96

Southbound Detour:

· East on North Street to Turner Street

· South on Turner Street to E. Grand River Avenue

· West on E. Grand River Avenue (back to N. Grand River Avenue)

Eastbound Detour (from W. Willow Street):

· South on N. Grand River Avenue to E. Grand River Avenue;

· East on E. Grand River Avenue to Turner Street

· North on Turner Street to North Street

· West on North Street to N. Grand River Avenue / Bus. 96

For more information call the City of Lansing Public Service Department at 517-483-445.

