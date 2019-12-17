Noose found in police precinct

Detroit Police are investigating a noose that was found hanging from the ceiling in the city's 11th precinct.

Commanders believe it's a loop used to pull electrical wires, but some officers think it's a noose left behind by disgruntled contractors.

"We don't want any of our officers or anyone in the community (to) think we are sloughing this off, we are not," Deputy Chief Elaine Bryant, of the Detroit Police Department, said.

"And if in our investigation, we find that this was done intentionally by the contractor, then we will make sure appropriate actions are taken," Commander Constance Slappey said.

Investigators looked into the possibility that officers were involved in hanging the noose, but they say surveillance video has ruled officers out.

