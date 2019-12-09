Nonprofits awarded grants for worker safety, health training

LANSING, MI. (AP) - State safety regulators say grants worth $870,000 are being awarded to 20 nonprofit groups.
The grants are awarded each year for the development and implementation of safety and health training, specifically to help support small and medium-sized business.
Organizations receiving grants include Alpena Community College, the Center for Workplace Violence Prevention, the Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association, and Parents for Student Safety Employment Standards.
