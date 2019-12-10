Non-profit is helping repair homes

A leaky roof or a faulty furnace can be a huge financial burden on low-income families.

For years, Habitat for Humanity in Jackson has stepped in to absorb those costs for local home owners, but now, even more families will be able to receive the help they need.

"Not only does Jackson have a high percentage in poverty, it also has a high percentage of older housing stock. So a lot of the houses in Jackson are old and they're big, and there are people that are trying to save a lot of these houses where, otherwise, they might get torn down," said Wendy Clow, executive director of Habitat for Humanity in Jackson.

Michigan State Housing Development Authority awarded $1 million to Habitat for Humanity Michigan to assist home owners. Consumers Energy also donated $200,000 to the cause.

"You know that covers things like making sure there's no carbon monoxide leaks, making sure the home is installed with smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors, making sure there's no mold in the house. Things like that," Clow said.

The funds are available for the Priority Home Repair program. The money will also go toward down payment assistance for applicants interested in owning a home built by Habitat for Humanity.

"There's so many stories that I hear and there's so many people that come to us for help. I could tell you story after story. It's just really, really impactful on what this program means for Jackson," Clow said.

To qualify for assistance, you must own your home, be current on your mortgage and taxes and fall at, or below, 60% of the area median income.

To apply, click here.