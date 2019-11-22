Non-profit horse ministry burns down in Eaton Rapids

A local couple is picking up the pieces after their livelihood burned down leaving just a pile of debris.

They told News 10 the barn was more than that: it was their purpose.

The Freedom Ranch, a non-profit horse ministry, burned to the ground last Wednesday.

It had been there for a few years hosting get-togethers meals and more. But it's main goal to help kids in need is now at a standstill.

"Thankfully, we were both sleeping and a gentleman was banging on our bedroom window yelling 'your barns on fire, your barns on fire!'" cofounder of the Freedom Ranch Danielle Titmus recalled.

Within minutes the barn and everything inside was gone.

"Yeah...no words." Marty Titmus, cofounder of the Freedom Ranch sighed. "No words can say. I'm still numb."

The couple has helped hundreds of disadvantaged children and adults free of charge through the ranch.

"The vision of it was offering hope and freedom to broken children and families," Danille Titmus said. "There's a lot of divorce, there's a lot of abuse...there's a lot of just junk things in this world and we want to love people through life and share the gospel and love of Jesus Christ."

This was done through one-on-one time with the horses there many of which are rescues.

"Horses in themselves are very therapeutic, even when you are close to them, they can lower your heart rate. I've spent a lot of time myself sitting next to them and crying and you can talk to them and they aren't going to judge you," Danielle Titmus explained.

Inside the barn were horse supplies, pictures, a company truck and more. Right now the couple isn't sure about a lot of things, but they do know they will not give up their dream.

"[Of] course I haven't thought a lot about what to do...but we're going to definitely rebuild and continue. That's all we can do, it's what we were called to do," Marty Titmus said.

"Yeah, something like this can't make you give up," Danielle Titmus added.

Many people have reached out to them, some making them food, donating to a GoFundMe and some even giving them hay for the horses.

The Titmus's told News 10 they wanted to thank the community for their support.

Firefighters aren't sure what caused the fire because the barn was a total loss.

No people or horses were injured in the blaze.

