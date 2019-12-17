'Nobody is above the law' protest planned

A rally is planned for Tuesday, Dec. 17 in state capitols across the nation to demand the U.S. House to vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

An advisory sent to NEWS 10 states that more than 500 "Nobody is Above the Law" protests are scheduled.

Activists and protesters are planning to gather at the state capitol for the rally starting at 5:30 p.m.

The release states that "the mobilization is part of a massive, grassroots effort to ensure Congress holds (President) Donald Trump accountable for using military aid to pressure Ukraine to interfere in our 2020 elections."

They say they will be demanding that the House of Representative "fulfills its constitutional duty" by voting for impeachment, and that the Senate "remove him from office" for his crimes.

NEWS 10 is being told that protesters and activists will be using the following hashtags when posting to social media:

#NotAboveTheLaw and #ImpeachmentEve

This takes place ahead of President Trump and Vice President Pence's arrival in Michigan on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Trump and Pence will be holding a "Merry Christmas Rally" in Battle Creek at the Kellogg Arena. That rally will open to the public at 3 p.m., people are encouraged to RSVP ahead of the event.

