"No war with Iran" protest organized by MSU students

Students at MSU arranged a protest over the threat of a war.

That protest took place Friday evening.

The group of students who protested said they are standing up against a war with Iran.

The organizer of the event told News 10 that he wants more people to be aware of what's going on in the Middle East and for people to take action.

Uzair Bandagi said, “Not doing this because we hate America or anything like that, this really comes from just a radical passion, radical empathy to need to care about fellow person(s). I think that's something that’s really prevalent in this generation.”

When News 10 arrived on the scene the rock was painted for a local fraternity.

The group protesting painted it to say, "No war with Iran" by the time the protest was underway.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.