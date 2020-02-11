No vote scheduled on Jackson's lead water lines proposal

The city of Jackson says there will not be a vote Tuesday night on a proposal to replace lead water lines.

This announcement comes as the Coalition for Clean and Affordable Water issued a statement yesterday.

The group said its urging the city to delay any vote.

Coalition members says people in the community need more time to understand the project and how much it will cost.

Jackson city officials say a press release issued by the Coalition for Clean and Affordable Water contains some false information.

