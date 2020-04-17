No plan in sight: Test troubles cloud Trump recovery effort

The United States is struggling to test enough people for the novel coronavirus so officials can track and control the spread of the disease.

That's a crucial first step to reopening parts of the economy, as President Donald Trump is pushing to do by May 1. Trump's plan hinges on a downward trajectory of positive tests.

It's been more than a month since he said "anybody who wants a test, can get a test.”

Today, the reality on the ground is much different. People report being unable to get tested, and health workers say supply shortages make more testing impossible.

