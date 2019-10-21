No new districts to be drawn for 2020 elections

It turns out Michigan won't be getting new congressional and legislative districts for next year's elections.

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court threw out a ruling that would have forced the maps to be re-drawn.

Chief Justice John Roberts says the courts quote "Have no license to reallocate political power between the two major political parties".

This ruling does not affect the independent redistricting commission voters approved last year.

That commission will be in charge of drawing new maps for the 2022 elections.

