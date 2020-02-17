No more GM "down under"

General Motors is done "Down Under..."

The company announced it's pulling out of Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand.

They say that this is all part of a plan to get out of markets that aren't making enough money.

The automaker says it is leaving markets that don't produce adequate returns on its investments.

"Regrettably, despite the tireless work of many good people, the business case could not meet GM's investment thresholds," said Julian Blissett, GM Australia. "Factors weighing against further investment included the highly fragmented domestic markets for the right-hand drive product, the economics of supporting the brand, and obviously getting to an appropriate level of return on our investment."

GM says it has 828 employees in Australia and New Zealand -- and another 1500 in Thailand.

