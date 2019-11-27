No major travel delays so far

The weather doesn't seem to be impacting travel too much in mid-Michigan.

News 10's Cryss Walker was at the Capitol Region International Airport earlier Wednesday where things were under control and flights are set to take off as planned.

However, with the unpredictable weather, those plans could change.

Officials say travelers should take note of not only where they're leaving from, but also the destination and check the weather there too.

Delays could come from connector flights and the region where you're traveling to.

It's also important to keep in mind that if you do find yourself in a delay, it's best to call your airline for updates and re-booking schedules.

Officials in Lansing say they are prepared to assist and make arrangements if necessary.

"There might be some delays tonight depending on where the weather goes, but again it's not just our airport, it really depends on where that plane is coming from and where it's headed," Spencer Flynn, airport employee said.

