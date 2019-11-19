No injuries following Chippewa Middle School fire

A fire occurred Monday evening at Chippewa Middle School, but did not result in any injuries, smoke damage or cancellations of classes and extracurricular activities.

Meridian Township Fire Chief Mike Hamel said firefighters responded about 6:30 p.m. Monday to smoke alarms going off at the school and determined by 7 p.m. that a “small fire” was caused by a heating unit built into a wall near the school’s gymnasium.

Hamel said janitorial staff at the school, 400 Okemos Road in Okemos, put out the fire quickly with extinguishers before his crew arrived.

A preliminary investigation determined the heating unit’s motor malfunctioned, spun out of control and overheated, Hamel said.

Classes at the school were held as scheduled Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

