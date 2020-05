Fire fighters responded to a call around 9 pm to see a trailer home on Tulip Way in Holt caught fire.

Only one woman and her dog were in the home at the time of the fire. The woman and her dog escaped with no injuries however the home was a total loss.

Fire fighters believe the fire started while the woman was cooking.

An update will be posted when more information is released.

