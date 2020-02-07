No foul play in death on campus

There was no foul play involved in the death of a 17-year-old girl on MSU's campus last year.

Alaina Hopkinson died from complications of cystic fibrosis, according to MSU police.

At around 6 p.m. on Sept. 28, 2019, she was found unresponsive and did not appear to be breathing after taking a nap in one of the residence halls, according to police.

Emergency personnel took her to Sparrow Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Hopkinson was a freshman from Grand Valley State University who was visiting friends at MSU for homecoming weekend.

