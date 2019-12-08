No excessive radiation at Detroit River aggregate spill site

Officials say no excessive radiation was detected in tests at an industrial site where construction aggregate material spilled into the Detroit River.

Staffers with the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy took radiological measurements Friday and sampled river water at the Detroit Bulk Storage property in southwest Detroit.

The release of crushed limestone happened Nov. 26 when part of a seawall collapsed.

Officials say the spill isn't expected to pose any danger to drinking water quality.

