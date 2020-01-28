No charges to be filed in hazing probe

No charges will be filed in an investigation of hazing by football players at a prominent all-boys school in suburban Detroit.

A prosecutor says there's been a lack of cooperation from staff and families.

The controversy has rocked De La Salle Collegiate, a Catholic school and football powerhouse in Warren. Police investigated allegations that De La Salle players were hazed by other players with broomsticks.

Prosecutor Mike Wendling believes a "criminal incident" occurred, but he says he can't move forward.

Wendling says police weren't contacted until after the school's internal investigation. He says De La Salle also has declined to turn over documents.

