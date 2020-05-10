No Plan B for delayed Tokyo Olympics

A senior international Olympics official says the delayed Tokyo games are proceeding with no Plan B in 2021.

The International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government postponed the Olympics until July 2021 because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

With the virus' worldwide infection rate climbing and experts suggesting a vaccine is still a long way off, questions are being asked about whether the games might need to be delayed further.

"We've got a task force at the IOC, a task force in Japan. This is a massive exercise, and we are working through now getting the same venues, the same 43 venues. We've got the same dates, so the same scheduling. We're doing all of that. We're proceeding on the basis that well there is no Plan B of deferring the games again or anything like that," said John Coates, IOC Coordination Commission Chief.

