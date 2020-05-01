No mask, no ride: CATA to resume limited regular-bus service Monday with new rules

The Capital Area Transportation Authority says it will resume operations at a modified level of weekday bus service, while weekend service will return to regular levels for most routes.

However, in order to be on the bus, CATA operators and riders will be required to wear a face mask or cover. CATA will continue to operate fare-free, with passengers boarding and exiting at the rear door of the bus.

“We are adhering to the governor’s orders and have partnered with the Ingham County Health Department to ensure that our fleet-sanitization and disinfecting protocols – which occur between trips, at shift change and at the end of service each day – are of the highest standard," CATA CEO Bradley T. Funkhouser said in a press release. "Personal-protection equipment is issued to all employees, and a no-mask, no ride rule will be firmly in place."

CATA's public facilities, such as the CATA Transportation Center on Grand Avenue in downtown Lansing and the Capital Area Multimodal Gateway in East Lansing will remain closed.

CATA's new safety measures also include signage inside of the buses to make sure that riders observe six feet of social distancing. CATA says it has also installed hand sanitizer dispensers on its' 40 and 60 foot long busses.

Weekday & Saturday Service

Routes 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 9, 10, 12, 14, 16, 20, 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26 will operate according to their regular Saturday schedule. Route 1 will not operate after 11 p.m. as late-night service remains suspended. Route 20 will travel into Spartan Village.

Routes 6, 7, 11, 13, 15, 17, 46 and 48 are not normally in service on Saturday and, therefore, remain suspended until further notice. Meridian, Delhi and Mason Redi-Ride; and Mason and Williamston-Webberville Connectors will also resume normal Saturday service.

The Shopping Bus will not operate at this time.

Sunday Service

Routes 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 9, 10, 12, 14, 16, 20, 24, 25 and 26 will operate according to their regular Sunday service beginning May 10. As a reminder, Routes 6, 7, 11, 13, 15, 17, 22 and 23 do not operate on Sunday.

