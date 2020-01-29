No. 14 Michigan St tops Northwestern 79-50, moves into 1st

Cassius Winston scored 18 points and Xavier Tillman had 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists to lead No. 14 Michigan State in a 79-50 win over Northwestern. The Spartans moved into sole possession of first place in the Big Ten on Wednesday night. The lead in the conference may last only a day because No. 19 Illinois has a chance to pull into a tie Thursday night at home against Minnesota. Pat Spencer scored 11 points for the last-place Wildcats and was their only double-digit scorer in a game they never led.

