No. 10 Duke dominates No. 11 Michigan State, 87-75

Vernon Carey Jr. had 26 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks to help No. 10 Duke dominate No. 11 Michigan State in an 87-75 victory.

The Blue Devils looked like one of the top teams in the country and not a rebuilding one a week after losing at home to Stephen F. Austin.

Duke guard Tre Jones scored 20 points, matched a career high with 12 assists and made three steals as part of a defensive effort that forced 14 turnovers.

