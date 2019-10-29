No. 1 Michigan State Cruises Past Albion, 85-50

East Lansing, Mich. - Junior forward Xavier Tillman (Grand Rapids, Mich./GR Christian) scored 19 points senior guard Cassius Winston (Detroit, Mich./University of Detroit Jesuit) added 16 points and 13 different players scored as No. 1 Michigan State beat Albion College, 85-50, in an exhibition game at the Breslin Center on Tuesday night.

Tillman scored 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field, while adding eight rebounds and Winston finished with 16 points, nine assists and four steals to lead the Spartans.

Summary

• Michigan State led by 15 points, 40-25, and quickly pushed the lead to 20-plus points with a 10-2 run over the opening 4:23 of the second half, taking a 53-27 lead on a 3-pointer from sophomore forward Thomas Kithier (Clarkston, Mich./Clarkston)

• The lead grew to 30 points, 67-36, on a layup from Tillman at the 9:21 mark.

• MSU took its biggest lead of the game, 81-40, on a pull-up 3-pointer from Winston with 5:03 to play, and matched it at 84-43 when redshirt sophomore Brock Washington (Southfield, Mich./Southfield Christian) hit a 3-pointer with 4:03 left.

• The Spartans had opened up a 40-25 lead at the break despite 10 first half turnovers, with Tillman scoring 11 points and Winston adding 10 points and five assists.

• MSU took an early 11-4 lead on a layup from Kithier at the 16:32 mark, but Albion closed to within 18-16 on a 3-pointer from Jamezell Davis near the midway point of the first half.

• A 13-5 run by the Spartans over the final 5:39 of the first half pushed the lead to 40-25 after a dunk from sophomore forward Gabe Brown (Ypsilanti, Mich./Belleville).

Key Stats

• Michigan State out-rebounded Albion, 55-33, a +22 advantage.

• MSU shot 45.7 percent from the floor (32-of-70), including 52.9 percent in the first half (18-of-34).

• The Spartans limited Albion to 32.2 percent shooting (19-of-59), including 31.2 percent (10-of-32) in the opening 20 minutes.

• Michigan State had only two players in double figures, but had four players score at least nine points and had 13 score in the game.

• MSU scored 34 points in the paint and scored 20 points off turnovers.

• The Spartans scored 35 bench points and 20 second-chance points.

• Kithier finished with a team-high 11 rebounds, including five on the offensive end

• MSU finished with 22 offensive rebounds and 11 blocks, including five from sophomore forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (Grand Rapids, Mich./GR Catholic Central).

Notes

• Michigan State senior guard Cassius Winston played against his brother, Khy, a freshman guard at Albion College. Winston’s other brother, sophomore guard Zach Winston, is a sophomore and did not play because of an injury.

• MSU freshman guard Steven Izzo (East Lansing, Mich./Lansing Catholic), the son of Head Coach Tom Izzo, played three minutes and hit 1-of-2 free throws.

• This was the 12th all-time meeting between Michigan State and Albion and the first since the teams played on Jan. 22, 1945.

Up Next

No. 1 Michigan State opens the 2019-20 regular season on Tuesday, Nov. 6, playing No. 2 Kentucky in the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The game will air on ESPN at 9:30 p.m., with Dan Shulman, Dick Vitale and Holly Rowe calling all of the action.

